LAKE HAVASU CITY — Main street businesses have been decimated during this crisis, and there’s still a long road ahead as they weather the pandemic storm.
Small businesses often operate on lower profit margins, which can make it extremely difficult to combat economic uncertainty. To provide some immediate relief, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest launched it’s Main St. Matters Grant Program, but quickly realized the need outweighed the resources.
In just over 24 hours, BBB Pacific Southwest received more than 600 applications from suffering businesses in their local service area. Unfortunately, the program will have to decline a vast majority of businesses who applied due to insufficient funds.
To meet demand and help as many ethical businesses as possible, BBB Pacific Southwest is seeking donations to the fund.
Contributions from individuals and businesses are encouraged, as every $10 of support is still making an impact.
BBB Pacific Southwest employees, friends and family have jumped in to give what they can, truly making the support a team effort.
The response from applicants was staggering, but even more gripping were the details within the submissions.
Over 60% of applicants have less than one month cash on hand, and over 50% have furloughed or laid off employees.
Most heart-wrenching above all the numbers were the stories of determination and the hope to see it through to the other side of the crisis.
“We are the only store left of this type (in town), and we’ve been here since 1963,” shared one applicant.
The fear of going out of business is knocking at everyone’s front door.
Now is the time to rise to the occasion. Sponsorship opportunities are available for larger donations, where supporters can join the ranks of our Community Champion, Desert Financial Credit Union. And while emergency cash is of dire need, so is supporting businesses as they transition into their new normal.
If you would like to help grow this impact on Main St., or partner in another way, such as in kind donations of services, time, equipment, or mentorship, reach out to innovation@bbbcommunity.org.
BBB has been supported by it’s community of trustworthy businesses for more than 100 years and is committed to paying it forward. To contribute immediately at any level to this critical campaign, visit BBB Main St. Matters at https://www.bbb.org/pacific-southwest/main-st.-matters-landing-page/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.