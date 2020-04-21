NEEDLES — After MSB Facilities, Inc., completed its three remaining conditions of approval, the City of Needles issued MSB a certificate of occupancy for the building located at 1105 Lillyhill Drive.
Background information provided by city staff stated that on Feb. 4, 2017, the city council approved a conditional use permit approving a medical marijuana cultivation facility. On Jan. 8, 2019, the city agreed with MSB Facilities, Inc., to issue a temporary certificate of occupancy for the building to allow an earlier start of the operation. MSB Facilities, Inc., proposed to provide financial assurance for the remaining three conditions of approval landscaping, paved all-weather surfaced access road and installation of street lights along Lillyhill Drive in the amount totaling $105,344.
On June 11, 2019, the city extended the temporary certificate of occupancy agreement with MSB Facilities, Inc., for an additional six months. City staff reviewed the site and two remaining conditions of approval needed to be completed.
The background information said that as of March 11, each of the remaining conditions of approval had been completed. The city will not need to utilize the financial assurance that was provided by MSB Facilities, Inc., in the amount of $105,344 to complete any of the remaining conditions of approval.
The city council unanimously approved the release of the bond for delayed work and release the temporary certificate of occupancy agreement with MSB Facilities, Inc., during its regular meeting on April 14.
