NEEDLES — Designation of the offices of the Needles Chamber of Commerce as an official California Welcome Center remains pending, according to Lyn Parker, secretary of the chamber’s board of trustees.
“The Needles Chamber of Commerce received notice from the California Welcome Center that its application to become a CWC is pending,” the chamber said in an Aug. 29 prepared statement. “The CWC wants to continue working with the Needles Chamber and the city of Needles and will continue pursuing a California Welcome Center in Needles, working with the local agencies to meet the conditions.”
Asked if that meant no, Parker replied, “No, it’s not a no, it’s a pending. Pending conditions that they want us to meet. Without enumerating them, they are related to facilities.
“At the (agency making the determination) request we will respond to their required changes.”
Visit California staff came to Needles to have a conversation with the chamber about welcome center designation on Aug. 8, looking over the current chamber office at 119 F St.
Eventually, plans are to move the chamber and any welcome center functions into the El Garces: an historic Harvey House, now an intermodal transportation center, between the Santa Fe Railway and Front Street, an original alignment of Route 66.
Visit California is a marketing arm of the California Travel and Tourism Commission. The commission works with the California Office of Tourism; a department within the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development that supports promotion of California as a global tourism destination and provides information services to visitors. See visitcalifornia.com and californiatourism.ca.gov.
