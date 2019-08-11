NEEDLES — A proposal by Aaron Barnes for a cannabis consumption cafe including a dispensary, cafe, on-site manufacturing and distribution center in the former Denny’s Restaurant location at 1400 J St. is among the 27 items Needles City Council is to consider during their regular meeting of Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The 27 include a four-item consent calendar as the Needles Public Utility Authority.
The cannabis cafe is listed as a discretionary item on which council could take some unspecified action. As of Sunday afternoon city documentation had only been provided for items 14 through 27; and only items 21 through 27 had been posted to the city’s revised web site. No additional information was available.
While the cafe isn’t listed as a public hearing, residents will be able to give input on three others: approving a conditional use permit for a steel boat and RV storage facility at Needles Marina Resort; requesting relief from requirements to install photovoltaic solar panels on new residential construction from the California Energy Commission; and abandoning an unused portion of a right-of-way along Market Street west of O Street. A fourth: regarding city code provisions for graffiti prohibition and removal, has been continued to the meeting of Sept. 10.
Other items include four amendments to city code concerning housing; a general plan amendment for a parcel at 3353 Needles Hwy.; establishing the city’s appropriations limit for fiscal year 2019-20; adding improvements to O and P streets south of Needles Highway to the Capital Improvement Plan; authorizing the mayor to send a letter to California’s governor and legislators requesting implementation of voter-approved initiative California Proposition 7: Permanent Daylight Saving Time Measure; and another discretionary item regarding making city health benefits available to council members.
Public sessions of council meetings being at 6 p.m. in chambers at 1111 Bailey Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.