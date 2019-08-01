NEEDLES —The city of Needles has come a long way since it allowed the first marijuana cultivation facility on June 14, 2016.
Rick Daniels, city manager, said that the first permit was issued to Ice House Road LLC through a resolution from the city council.
Fast forward three years and the total approved facilities are 36 which account for 84 conditional use permits and a total of 754,764 square feet approved within the city.
Daniels said that there are 12 facilities currently open totaling 17 businesses which account for 125,427 square feet. He said that there are 10 facilities currently under construction totaling 19 businesses and accounting for 138,038 square feet.
Out of the 12 faculties, Daniels said that there are three owned by local Needles residents: Paradise Wellness, San Clemente Cultivation LLC and Governors Cut Cultivation.
With 12 current marijuana cultivation facilities in operation and more to come, the industry has affected Needles in a big way.
Daniels said that on Feb. 4, 2019, there were 269 actively working employees in the facilities of which 57 were Needles residents. By July 1, the numbers jumped to 346 employees of which 113 were Needles residents.
The increase in the workforce has made some home developers look toward Needles. Daniels said they are talking to three different developers who are looking to build homes in the city.
The city has experienced revenue increase as well. Daniels said that property value for the city has increased to $353 million, an increase of 13.5 percent from 2017. Hotel revenue overall annual sales have increased from $6.9 million in 2017 to $8.3 million in 2018. Sales tax has increased from $411,609 in 2017 to $432,951 in 2018.
Daniels said upgrades to the municipally-owned electrical system were funded by cannabis businesses, consisting of a $1.2 million intertie line and two $1.5 million substations.
The community itself has seen major positive impacts directly linked to the cannabis industry.
Daniels said that all hotels are near 100 percent occupancy and have had to hire more staff members; all the local trades (electricians, plumbers, engineers, contractors) are constantly busy and the median household income has increased from $30,000 to $39,5000 since the cannabis operations.
As far as total revenue from the marijuana industry Daniels said that the city has gone above their expected numbers. He said that the total unaudited city revenue is $1.18 million. The city’s preliminary figures projected $581,237 in 2018-19.
Cultivation revenue received is $670,026.02 (unaudited), the city’s preliminary estimate was $431,237 in 2018-19.
The revenue received from the dispensaries is $510,522.80 (unaudited), and the city’s preliminary budget called for $150,000 for 2018-19.
Safety is still a priority for the city. Daniels said the dispensaries are required to have an onsite security guard.
“Having the camera looking at the cash register has been very successful in monitoring the facilities,” said Daniels. “All businesses are required to have monitored security and retain records for seven years. For the cultivators, we videotape the destruction of the byproduct waste. In their standard operating procedures, we require a plan for identifying all safety, monitoring and employee procedures.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.