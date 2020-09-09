NEEDLES – On Sept. 3, The San Bernardino County Colorado River Station Dive team members along with the SBC Fire Department recovered a vehicle from the Colorado River south of Needles. In an inspection of the vehicle, SBC Fire found a deceased person inside and an investigation ensued to the circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s submersion.
After the investigation, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Corner in a press release stated that the person inside the vehicle was believed to be a 66-year-old resident of Bullhead City, Ariz.
The name is being withheld until the identification is confirmed. The Marine Enforcement Division of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
