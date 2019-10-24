NEEDLES — The Fort Mojave Indian Tribe is proud to announce its annual celebration of Fort Mojave Indian Days Oct. 21-26.
Paying tribute to the tribe’s newly opened school, Anya itpak (Sunrise) Elementary, the theme for this year’s festivities is “The sun rises from our past to create a brighter future,” which will be showcased during the annual Mojave Days parade to be held in Needles on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The tribe’s culture and traditions will be at the forefront of the week-long celebration with the grand opening and ribbon cutting for the new Pipa Aha Macav Cultural Center on Oct. 21. The event featured a special exhibit, “Our River - History, Tradition and Protection” as well as cultural activity stations, food booths and Bird Singing and Dancing.
Other events during the week will highlight cultural activities and favorite games that underscore connections to the rich heritage of the Mojave people, including a Spirit Run beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Spirit Run will originate at Avi Kwa Ame, or “Spirit Mountain,” source of the tribe’s beliefs and customs. More than 50 runners, ranging in age from five to 70 years, will pass through traditional Mojave lands in order to celebrate and fulfill the enduring spirit of the Mojave people and the runners.
Thursday’s events will also include the crowning of the 2019-20 Fort Mojave Indian Tribal Royalty. Young tribal men and women ages eight to 24 years are eligible to compete for the titles of Fort Mojave Brave, Little Miss Fort Mojave, Junior Miss Fort Mojave and Miss Fort Mojave.
The highlight of the week will be Saturday’s Fort Mojave Indian Days Parade in downtown Needles. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at I and Front streets, traveling along Broadway and ending at Broadway and D Street. For more information about the parade, contact Nichole Garcia at 760-629-4591 or go to www.fortmojaveindiantribe.com to fill out an online registration form.
Parade winners will be announced at noon, immediately following the Tribal Council’s welcome and introduction of the 2019-20 Fort Mojave Royalty. Entertainment will continue throughout the day, including the Women’s Bird Dancing and Men’s Bird Singing Group contest.
On Saturday, sign-ups will begin in the morning for an assortment of traditional and non-traditional competitions, including the Horseshoe Tournament and Frybread Eating Contest, as well as the men’s and women’s Tug of War and Wahoo game matches.
All the events will be held in the Fort Mojave California Village Park at 500 Merriman Ave.
Those interested in being a Fort Mojave Indian Days arts and crafts or food vendor may contact Sam Evanston II at 760-629-4591 or send e-mail to samevanston@fortmojave.com. Vendors are accepted on a first-come first-served basis.
For more details about any of the events contact the Fort Mojave Public Relations Department at 760-629-4591 ext. 106 or send e-mail to publicrelations@fortmojave.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.