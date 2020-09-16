NEEDLES — Effective Oct. 1, the Needles Riverview Cemetery will be increasing its fees.
Background information stated that the last increase in fees at the cemetery was Sept. 1, 2014, and the city’s general fund continues to subsidize the operations. The proposed fees presented to the cemetery advisory commission represented about a 25% increase which would bring the Needles Riverview Cemetery comparable to the Arizona cemetery in most cases.
The cemetery advisory commission, at its Aug. 20 meeting, revised city staff’s recommended fees by lowering the plot purchase fees to a 20% increase and left the current $100 charge for the canopy; all other proposed fees were approved.
The fee information, effective Oct. 1 is as follows:
Adult burials: lots, $2,610; open/close, $845; total, $3,455 (Saturday/After hours — additional charge of $360 on all fees);
Infant burials: lots, $1,650; open/ close, $565; total, $2,215 (Saturday/After hours — additional charge of $360 on all fees);
Adult/infant ashes: lots, $1,668; open/ close, $315; total, $1,982 (Saturday/After hours — additional charge of $190 on all fees).
Handling Fees are as follows:
Canopy, $100; set single marker, without border (if set by city) $210; set double marker, without border (if set by city) $230; set upright marker (single), without border (if set by city) $710; set upright marker (double) without border (if set by city) $730; set vase, without border (if set by city) $140; set plaque, without border (if set by city) $145; cleaning of marker $50, transfer of burial rights, $120.
Disinterment fees for adults are $1,174 (plus the cost for employees’ time at fully burdened hourly rates over four hours) and for infants, it’s $965 (plus the cost for employees’ time at fully burdened hourly rates over three hours).
The city council approved the Needles Riverview Cemetery fee increase during its regular meeting on Sept. 8.
