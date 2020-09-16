NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce has made it possible for more than 25 Needles residents to fill out their 2020 Census questionnaire in the chamber office.
The Chamber of Commerce has a computer dedicated to the census survey. It is 10 questions, it takes 10 minutes and the funds it helps bring to Needles will give benefits for 10 years. Fill out the census at the chamber on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Sept. 30. Appointments can be made by calling 760-326-2050.
The chamber offices are COVID-19 compliant: Masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectants are available and the chamber observes social distancing. The 2020 Census count is used to determine federal, state and other funding sources for the Needles community. If Needles is undercounted, there is less money for local streets, infrastructure, schools, housing, medical services, youth programs and elder support and it could even help attract a grocery store. The deadline is Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.