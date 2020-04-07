NEEDLES — The 2020 Census not only shows how a city has changed over the past 10 years but it also provides a mechanism for critical funding to different agencies in that city.
“Each individual counted becomes a part of the funding set aside for their communities needed improvements,” said Rick Daniels, Needles city manager. “Counting and identifying the children, elderly, homeless, etc., assists in determining local need. This is critical information to identify how the community has changed from 2010 and our projection for the future.”
In the 2010 Census, an estimated 75% of the population was counted in Needles. The average response rate for the census is (statistics provided by city staff) national, 45.7%; the state of California, 45.5% and the city of Needles, 34.7% as of this publication.
“Oftentimes people don’t respond because of privacy but the census information can’t be shared with local law enforcement or immigration officials,” said Daniels. “The government has done a good job of protecting people’s privacy.”
There are only a few questions that people have to answer in the questionnaire and according to Dale Jones, city clerk, the census doesn’t take that long to complete.
Census Day was April 1 but the census has a schedule of what they want to accomplish for those particular dates. The schedule is subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the United States Census 2020, April 29- May 1: The Census Bureau will count people who are experiencing homelessness over these three days. As part of this process, the Census Bureau counts people in shelters, at soup kitchens, and mobile food vans, on the streets, and at unsheltered, outdoor locations such as tent encampments.
From April 16-June 19: Census takers will work with administrators at colleges, senior centers, prisons and other facilities that house large groups of people to make sure everyone is counted.
From May 27-Aug. 14: Census takers will interview homes that haven’t responded to the 2020 Census to help make sure everyone is counted.
December: The Census Bureau will deliver apportionment counts to the president and Congress as required by law.
One of the major things that the Census can help the city achieve is attracting a grocery store.
“The census will create the official population of the city and those numbers are going up according to the county statistics and our statistics as a result of new jobs being created and new businesses opening. We intend to use those official numbers in our ongoing recruitment of a grocery store,” said Daniels. “A small grocery store is looking for 10,000 people within a 10-mile radius. We believe that this census will put us much closer to that number. The more people get counted, the higher the number is going to be and not only grocers will be interested but other businesses will see us as a growing community and will hopefully want to invest to sever the growth.”
Daniels said that if Needles residents are undercounted, the funding received would not keep up with the growth and needs of the community.
“The city received a $254,993 Community Development Block Grant used for the recreation center improvements,” said Daniels, “and $97,584 Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Act used for our local streets and $420,157 Active Transportation Program which was used for the Safe Routes to School Project for the fiscal year ending 2019. An increase in our 2020 Census numbers will increase future funding. The funds are spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.”
Some of the things that the city was able to accomplish with the funding that the census numbers provided were sidewalk improvements, rehabilitation of the recreation center and funding for street repair.
Not only does the census help the city receive vital funding but it also allows them to apply to various grant opportunities.
“Many of those grants are obvious like the road improvement fund for much-needed repair for our road system,” said Daniels.
“Other grants that we can apply for directly affect different departments such as the recreation department that handles the recreation facilities, and animal control. The census data are also used by funding agencies combined with income numbers and help qualify us as a disadvantaged community. This means that we can apply for a grant and don’t have to match (some grants ask for the city to match 25% of the funding) the amount to get the grant.”
Jones said that the census also helps those agencies that help the homeless because the census also counts them.
“Nonprofit agencies can receive funds for homeless services,” said Jones. “The census not only helps provide funding but it also identifies the local needs of the community such as the elderly population and what they need.”
Other facts that Daniels provided about the Census 2020:
The census information is used to reapportion the House of Representatives determining how many seats each state gets.
The boundaries of the congressional and state legislative districts may be redrawn to account for population shifts.
By law, your response is strictly confidential and can not be used against you by the FBI, CIA, DHS and ICE.
“There has been an increase in our population and everyone needs to be counted,” said Daniels. “There is still time to complete your census. The census form asks for the name(s), address, date(s) of birth and ethnicity.”
To find out how to respond to the 2020 Census visit https://2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.