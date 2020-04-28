NEEDLES — There’s been only 37.4% of self-response by the city of Needles to the 2020 Census and those responding through the internet is only 14.8%.
The statistics come from the United States Census 2020 Response Rates.
The State of California has seen a 53.2% self-response rate; it’s been 47.6% by internet.
The 2020 Census affects a lot of things and in prior statements, Rick Daniels, Needles City Manager, has said that it can have big effects on Needles.
“The city received a $254,993 Community Development Block Grant used for the recreation center improvements,” said Daniels in an article published earlier this month in the Needles Desert Star, “and $97,584 Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Act used for our local streets and $420,157 Active Transportation Program which was used for the Safe Routes to School Project for the fiscal year ending 2019.
An increase in our 2020 Census numbers will increase future funding. The funds are spent on schools, hospitals, roads, public works and other vital programs.”
To fill out the simple questionnaire from the 2020 Census, go to my2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.