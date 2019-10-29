NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new businesses to the 800 block of West Broadway, an original alignment of historic Route 66.
Ribbon cutting ceremonies for Retro Pizza and Peace A-Work boutique, flower shop and nail salon are to be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. The public is invited to attend and welcome new business to Needles.
The event will include a free drawing for gifts from each establishment. The public is invited to celebrate the opening of these two new businesses on Route 66. Everyone who attends will receive free tickets for the gift giveaway.
