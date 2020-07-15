NEEDLES — The Needles Chamber of Commerce has welcomed two new members to its board of directors: Janice inkle, Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, and Stacy Stewart with Dimond & Sons Needles Mortuary. Stewart and Hinkle joined board members George DeLeon, president; Michelle Cropsey, president-elect; Jan Paget, treasurer; Lyn Parker, secretary and Ivan Lofstrom, director.
The new board will be meeting in August and since they are still under coronavirus restrictions, open public meetings will resume when the COVID- 19 pandemic guidelines re eased. And because of COVID-19, he annual chamber dinner will be postponed until next year. However, the NCoC still is working on relocating to El Garces and progress is quietly being made.
