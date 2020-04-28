SACRAMENTO — Nearly 2,500 citations for speeding of more than 100 mph have been given by the California Highway Patrol from March 29, when California’s stay-at-home order began, to April 19.
Caltrans, in a joint effort with CHP and California Office of Traffic Safety, urged drivers to slow down given the recent 87% increase for speeding. The high percentage of speeding tickets coincides with decreased traffic during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, during the same period only 1,335 speeding violations were given. The increase in citations occurred as Caltrans has measured an average decline in traffic volume on state roads of approximately 35% as compared to this time last year.
“It’s alarming to see the number of citations officers are writing for excessive speeds on California roadways,” said CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley. “Higher speeds can lead to much more serious injuries and significantly increase the chance of death should a crash occur. Keep yourself and those on the road around you safe. Slow down and drive at a safe, legal speed.”
California’s “Move Over” law counties to be in effect and requires all drivers to move over a lane, or if unable to do so safely, slow down when they see amber flashing lights on Caltrans vehicles, law enforcement and emergency vehicles and tow trucks.
“Fewer cars on the road doesn’t give drivers the green light to travel over the speed limit,” said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. “Driving at a safe speed when you must go out is one way to keep you and your family safe during this pandemic.”
