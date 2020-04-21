NEEDLES — The City of Needles is purchasing a wastewater treatment pump from Enco Southwest Inc.
According to background information provided by the city staff, states that the city has a spare pump being utilized in the SBR1 tank and an additional backup pump is needed.
Two pumps at Bob’s await a repair estimate, one pump is active in SBR1, SBR2 is not online and no pumps currently are sitting in place. One spare pump is needed on the shelf however; the condition of this pump is not ideal.
The replacement pump is for a unit in SBR2, however, the pump is interchangeable between SBR1 and 2.
The city received two other bids: Evogua Water Tech for $49,098; Flo Systems for $39,957.54 but they decided to go with Enco Southwest Inc. for $38,399.52.
Roughly $39,000 is to be funded by the asset replacement fund of which there is about $500,000 available in the wastewater asset replacement fund.
The city council unanimously approved to purchase the wastewater treatment pump from Enco Southwest Inc.
