NEEDLES — City of Needles residents will see a 0.82% cost-of-living increase in electric rates effective Oct. 1.
Background information provided states that power rates will be designed to provide for operation and maintenance, bond payments, purchase payments, taxes, fair share allocation, trustee fee, mandated (but unfunded) state or federal program (conservation program), the asset replacement fund and the actual costs to purchase power.
The 0.82% COLA increase is as follows:
Basic service charge: Current, $30.60; on Oct. 1, $30.85;
Winter Hydro (October- February): Current, $0.0636 (405 kwh), on Oct. 1, $0.645 (395 kwh allotment);
Summer Hydro (March- September): Current, $0.0594 (758 kwh), on Oct. 1, $0.0603 (740 kwh allotment);
Over-hydro: Current, $0.0979; on Oct. 1, $0.0860;
CA Energy Efficiency Program stayed the same at $0.0032;
Utility Users Tax stayed the same at 2.5% on all of the above.
City staff provided sample bills to see how it will affect residents of the city. With the current electric rates, the winter sample bill is $147.96 and the summer sample bill is $213.52 and with the .82% increase, it’s $147.49 for winter and $212.96 for summer.
The city council approved the 0.82% COLA increase in electric rates during the regular meeting on Sept. 8.
