NEEDLES — Installation of the replacement pipe on the D Street Bridge spanning the I-40 freeway has been delayed for up to 30 days.
The pressurized mainline from the well fields in the Colorado River flood plain to the Needles Public Utility Authority reservoirs blew out on Jan. 14, limiting the ability of the NPUA to maintain the surplus reservoir levels. Interim repairs were achieved within 24 hours and the entire city is fully serviced with potable (drinkable) water and will remain so.
The permanent, long term solution is to remove the existing main line and replace it with new pipe in the bridge. The NPUA has applied to Caltrans for a permit to work in their right of way. While it was hoped that the repairs could begin (Jan. 22), it may take up to 30 days to secure approval. The local Caltrans office is expediting the permit.
The city/NPUA will work to keep the community informed. In the meantime, the community is requested to conserve water.
“We are pleased with the response for help provided by Philips Excavation and nearby communities such as the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, Golden Shores Water District, Bermuda Water District, Epcor Bullhead, Clark County, Nev., Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County, state Health Department, San Bernardino County Environmental Health Department, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office. I want to congratulate all city staff that put in long hours to assure the provision of water service throughout town,” said Mayor Jeff Williams. Williams continued that, “Most of all the city wants to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this emergency period.”
