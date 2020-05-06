NEEDLES — Since 2004, Steven Dukett has been providing developmental-related services to Needles through Urban Futures.
Those services have been in Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency dissolution process, in matters regarding Roll-Over Protective Structures approvals, land sales, long-range property management plan and other endeavors.
“Mr. Dukett was the person at Urban Futures who was doing this; he’s since moved to a new company,” said Rick Daniels, Needles city manager. “I secured the permission of Urban Futures for us to transfer our contract to TKE Engineering for the same cost, same price and same hourly rate.
“This work will continue very minor (changes) going forward and it will be completely done by 2022.”
A question was posed on what else was left to wind down from that contract.
“Well, we have two properties yet to sell, a couple of small residential properties and then we have to do an annual report,” said Daniels.
According to background information provided by city staff, the hourly rate for the managing director is $185 and the hourly rate for the senior project manager is $120.
These rates will remain through June 20, 2021, and are subject to change thereafter.
Background information stated that Dukett specializes in the planning and implementation of economic community development, affordable housing, asset management, public facility, public infrastructure financing, grant programs and redevelopment agency wind-down services.
The Needles City Council unanimously approved the continued use of Dukett’s development-related services for the SARDA dissolution process during its meeting on April 28.
