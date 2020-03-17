NEEDLES — The city of Needles City Council has suspended it’s March 24 regularly scheduled city council meeting.
“In an abundance of caution due to COVID-19 guidance from the President of the United States and Governor of California, Mayor Jeff Williams has canceled the public session of the regularly scheduled city council of March 24,” said Rick Daniels, city manager. The items scheduled for consideration will be pushed to the next regularly scheduled city council meeting on April 14.
