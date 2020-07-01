NEEDLES — The City of Needles is requesting $50 million in funding for nine capital improvements projects.
The funding source for the capital improvements is the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Congress is considering a fourth stimulus package which could include a framework for investment into the nation’s roads, bridges, transit systems, railways, airports, ports, inland waterways, wastewater and drinking water systems, brownfield assets and broadband.
The $50 million of improvements will go toward the city’s roads, sidewalks, wastewater and drinking water systems, parks and recreation and upgrading the electrical distribution
system.
Background information provided by city staff stated that the city recognized the need of investing in the aging infrastructure and acknowledged the need to identify funding sources to strengthen the existing assets and to construct new infrastructure assets. City staff has separated the nine capital improvements projects in two categories: Tier 1 and Tier 2.
Tier 1 capital improvements are:
• New well for urban infill/south area and 1.0 MG of reservoir deficiency; construction of one well to provide for the anticipated urban. in-fill/South Needles Area and Purchase Property, grade and erect already purchased 1.0 MG Reservoir Tank and pipe to existing tank; total project cost is $3.5 million.
• Needles Highway 600 feet south of Park Road to city limits; grind and repave critical segment of Needles Highway; total project cost is $10 million.
• Second-year grind and repave street improvements including waterline, services and sewer infrastructure improvements; water services, water pipe replacement and sewer improvement if needed on following streets inline with grind and repaving street improvements: A Street and D Street, (Broadway- Acoma), L Street (Broadway-Fifth), N Street (Bush-Needles Highway), Race (L Street-M Street), River Road (North K Street-Reclamation Road), Bailey (J Street-Lilyhill), H Street, I Street, J Street, K Street, L Street (Broadway-ront), Needles Highway (Pashard-P Street), Bazoobuth (Broadway-Quivera), C Street (Third-End), Casa Loma, Clary (LaCima-Lillyhill), D Street (Front-Broadway), Palm Way (Front-End),
Peru Street (Lillyhill-End), D Street (Downey-Acoma); total project cost is $11,862,704.
• Complete historic preservation of El Garces Intermodal Transportation facility; Elevator and side staircases need to be built to expand to the second story for IT improvements; the total cost of the project is $5 million.
• ADA Sidewalk Replacement Program (Safe Routes to School) ADA Compliance; remove, replace and install missing broken curb, gutter and sidewalk in various locations; total cost of the project is $1 million. Tier 2 capital improvement projects are:
• Third-year grind and repave street improvements including waterline, services and sewer infrastructure improvements, crack seal and slurry street improvements; crack fill and slurry Broadway Avenue (Needles Highway–J Street), J Street (Broadway-Third), North K Street (River-Needles Highway), Needles Highway (North K Street-K Street), water services, water pipe
and replacement and sewer improvements if needed on the following streets in line with grind and repaving street improvements: F Street (Broadway-Third), G Street (Army Road-End) Carty Circle, Carty Place, Carty Way, Crestview Lane, Desnock Street (Broadwayend), Downey Avenue (D Streetend), E Street (Front-end), El Monte Street (Coronado-Parkway), F Street (Third-end), Fourth Street, G Street (Broadway-Third), H Street, Valley Avenue (D Street-F Street), I Street (Broadway-Third); total cost of the project is $2,753,807.
• Duke Watkins Park Rehabilitation; new park features at Duke Watkins Park including irrigation, restroom, playground equipment with shade, a bike pump park, parking lot and access paving and field lighting; total cost of the project is $3,965,400.
• Colorado River Community Park Rehabilitation; new park features at Jack Smith Park including irrigation, playground equipment with shade, splash park feature and trail system. with a 1.5-mile aggregate trail with workout stations, sitting benches, shade structures and signage with information about native species along the Colorado River and Colorado River lookout point; total costof the project is $7,708,867.
• Aquatic Center expansion; renovation of the entire aquatic center with longer pool, new slide and wet play equipment for younger children, additional shade structures, new pumps and building rehabilitation; total cost of the project is $7,270,032.
The city council approved formulation of the funding request
