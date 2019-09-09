NEEDLES — Potential siting of Childhood Memories and Bicycle Racing Relics USA museums in the El Garces; changes in city code regarding graffiti prohibition and removal; and various real property matters lead agenda items for a regular meeting of Needles City Council, Needles Public Utility Authority and Successor Agency to the Redevelopment Agency on Sept. 10.
Open sessions begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Sale of 28.2 acres on Ice Plant Road behind the Needles Towne Center plaza are among the real property items; as are negotiations for continued use of 801 Third St. by the Alano Club.
Employee items, including health care costs and a holiday event will also be discussed during the 24-item agenda.
