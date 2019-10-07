NEEDLES — Both Needles City Council and the Needles Unified School District Board of Trustees meet on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
The school board’s meeting begins at 5 p.m.; the city council’s at 6 p.m.
NUSD will consider a second resignation from Area 2, the city of Needles. Trustee Robert Smith submitted a letter of resignation to be acted on in this meeting.
With seats vacant in Areas 1 (Goffs and Amboy), 2 (city of Needles) and 3 (Big River and Parker Dam) the resignation of Smith would render a quorum impossible for the seven-member board. Members of the San Bernardino County Board of Education are to be sworn in at the beginning of the meeting to vote on filling board positions, with their resignation to be accepted at the end of the session.
Interviews for candidates from Area 2 and Area 3 are to be conducted in open session with provisional appointments to follow. The only other items the board is to consider are the formal acceptance of Smith’s resignation and approving an appointment process to fill that vacancy; to certify an unaudited actuals financial report for School Year 2019-20 and set appropriations limits for the same year.
The public will have a chance to comment on a new housing element of the general plan in the city council’s 6 p.m. meeting. The last city housing element was completed in 2005; the city was found to be out of compliance with state law in not updating the plan every five years. Due to that finding city officials must immediately start work on a second plan which must be completed by October 2021.
Other items to be considered in the city council’s agenda include:
• Adding a sixth item to a list of 38 projects identified within a 15-year pavement management plan with a total price tag of almost $3 million.
• Adopting an annual wildfire mitigation plan from the Needles Public Utility Authority.
• Filing an application with the state Department of Transportation for federal funding from a program providing assistance to rural transit programs.
• Approving an amended credit card policies and procedures statement; and authorizing the finance department to pay credit card statements prior to council approval.
• Accepting the resignation of Jeremy Smith from the Parks and Recreation Commission; directing the city clerk to advertise all vacancies on various boards and commissions.
• Discussing, and perhaps acting on, installing pedestrian traffic control measures at Bailey Avenue and J Street.
