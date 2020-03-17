NEEDLES — A meeting was held between the representatives of the city of Needles (Mayor Jeff Williams, Councilor Tona Belt, Vice Mayor Ed Paged, MD.), San Bernardino County Fire Department Fire Station 32, SBC Sheriff’s Colorado River Station, Tri-State Community Healthcare Center, SBC Public Health Department, Colorado Medical River Center and Baker Emergency Medical Services.
“All those first responders reviewed the situation (coronavirus pandemic) and what their plans are by their agencies,” said Rick Daniels, city manager. “They shared a strategy on how to deal with the first patient when and if that occurs here in the city. The immediate steps would be testing, isolation and quarantine.”
Key points that Daniels reported from the meeting were:
Tri-State Community Healthcare Center is trying to get designated as a COVID-19 testing site.
The top priority for the fire and police is to make sure that first responders are safe and that they have the equipment to do their job.
Schools closed one week before their regular scheduled spring break.
The hospital is ready to go.
The recreation center opened for kids but since it wasn’t being used, the city decided to shut it down.
The senior center continues to be open for groups of less than 10. The city will continue to provide noon meals but they will adhere to the social distancing recommendation.
“It was a good meeting and it was good to know what others were doing,” said Daniels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.