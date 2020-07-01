NEEDLES — In an abundance of caution, Needles City Hall will be closed to be public
through July 3. The decision to close city hall comes after the city was notified of a field employee (non-office based) tested positive for COVID-19. Those staff members who have been potentially directly exposed have been notified and directed to get tested. Utility bills can be paid via a dropbox outside of city hall or online. Any transaction fees will be waived during this time. Employee access will be limited to phone calls and emails. The city has scheduled deep cleaning of the city hall as a further precaution.
“The city takes these actions to protect the general public and city employees from unnecessary health risks in this unusual time,” City Manager Rick Daniels said. “All emergency calls for service will receive a response from public works and utility staff on an “on-call” basis and all employees believed to have been exposed will be tested.”
The following steps should be taken to protect your healtand those around you:
•If you are sick, stay home.
• People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance. The testing is being offered during the week at both the Tri-State Community Healthcare Center (760-326-022) and Colorado River Medical Center (760-326-7100) by appointment only.
• Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risK and are encouraged to self quarantine.
•Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 80% alcohol.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth especially with unwashed hands.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.
• Avoid close contact and practice social distancing.
• Use face coverings when leaving the home or conducting essential business.
