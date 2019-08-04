NEEDLES — Things like solar energy and battery storage have great potential for one day supplying clean energy at affordable costs but, in the meantime, is the cost too great and who will bear it?
The state of California mandates rooftop solar on new residential construction beginning in 2020. The city of Needles wants to ask for an exemption. A public hearing on that potential request is to be included in the Aug. 13 regular meeting of the city council and Needles Public Utility Authority. Open sessions begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
Setting that public hearing came before council on July 9. “The city is requesting the CEC (California Energy Commission) to determine the photovoltaic requirement … should not apply as it is not cost effective and may worsen Needles’ already precarious position,” reads the agenda item, in part.
It also notes that rooftop solar may shift costs from those who have it to those who don’t. Solar has the potential to reduce energy bills, including those parts of the total that support maintaining the infrastructure necessary to deliver electricity: the “grid.”
City representatives began discussions with the CEC in April, providing information including local demographics; current and historic electric rates reflecting costs based on hydroelectric generation and power coming from other sources; and sample average utility bills for summer and winter.
