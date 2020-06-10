NEEDLES — The City of Needles has several capital improvement projects that it would like to get to and are mentioned in the city’s 2021 budget.
The city would like to expand the animal shelter. The estimated cost is $80,000 and a funding source has not been identified.
At the Aquatic Center, the city would like to repair the outside shower tower, estimated cost $3,600; seam dismantle and repair the slide, estimated cost $30,000; replace microprocessor for automatic main pool filter, estimated cost $6,600; install valves and gauges for manual filter operation, $1,800; replace sand in both main pool filters, estimated cost $10,000; repair main pool plaster cracking, estimated cost $15,000; repair the chlorine system and main pool filter valves, $4,000. A funding source has not been found for capital improvements at the Aquatic Center.
At the Jack Smith Park Marina, the city would like to resurface and restripe launch ramp parking lot, estimated cost $115,000, funding source: Jack Smith Capital Reserve of $65,000; resurface and restripe park parking lot (cul-de-sac), estimated cost $48,000; bollards and cable along the south side of River Road (Dike Road), estimated cost $110,000; improvements to restrooms north side of the parking lot, $20,000. There has not been a funding source identified for the rest of the projects.
For the mayor/council/clerk, the city would like to improve record management, estimated cost $10,000; and build a secure vault in the warehouse, estimated cost $30,000. No funding source has been identified.
For the parks, the city would like to equip playgrounds with shade, estimated cost $50,000, funding source: park grant; Duke Watkins soccer field chain link fence, estimated cost $26,000; 200 tons of rock to landscape grounds near pool/park, estimated cost $6,500; replace drinking fountains (two at Duke Watkins field and one at Jack Smith Park), estimated cost $9,000; Lights for Duke Watkins field (eight 60-foot poles and lights), estimated cost $314,000; new basketball court (next to the pool) estimated to cost $51,560; parking lot in front of recreation building (21,600 square feet), estimated cost $81,000; new parking lot behind Nikki Bunch/Franz fields (28,000 square feet), estimated cost $105,000; bleachers for Duke Watkins baseball/soccer field, estimated cost, $28,000; restroom upgrades, estimated cost $30,000; riverwalk design, estimated cost $5,000. There have been no funding sources identified for the rest of the projects.
The city would like to rehab the Public Works Department’s city yard/asphalt repave, estimated cost $180,000; 3-yard loader, estimated cost $200,000; pavement management system, estimated cost $58,000; North K Railroad underpass flood prevention, estimated cost $200,000; street improvements to O and P Streets, estimated cost $550,000; Year 1 Payment Management Plan projects, estimated cost $2,966,766, funding source: general fund reserves as available; Needles bridge rehabilitation (construction date Oct. 1, 2022), estimated cost, $625,000. No funding sources have been identified for any projects other than the payment management plan.
At the recreation center, the city would like to replace foyer/entrance flooring to new industrial time, estimated cost $3,500; and replace flooring in the back classroom, estimated cost $2,000. There have not been funding sources identified.
For the cemetery, the city would like to add a new tractor with a backhoe attachment, estimated cost $40,000; new irrigation system within the cemetery and future site, $300,000; automated cemetery records (including the cost of data input), $7,500; Pioneer cemetery security and hillside stabilization, estimated cost $125,000; new mower, estimated cost $20,000; install new well on the ground for irrigation, estimated cost $850,000; use of reclaimed water (instead of the new well) estimated cost,
$1.2 million. There has not been a funding source identified for any of the cemetery projects.
For the administration facility, the city would like a new roof at City Hall, estimated cost $100,000. There has been no funding source identified for the project.
At the golf course, the city would like a greens mower, estimated cost $22,000; tractor with a backhoe, estimated cost $27,500; water conservation improvement to the irrigation system, estimated cost $363,000; continue filling in non-watered areas at golf course with decomposite granite, estimated cost $13,500; pave golf maintenance yard (32,000 square feet), estimated cost $122,800; golf carts, estimated cost $250,000; and golf course irrigation, $1.2 million. For the golf pro shop, the city would like to upgrade the main electrical panel, estimated cost $20,000; and get 10 more used golf carts, estimated cost $35,000. There has not been any funding source identified for golf course or pro shop improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.