NEEDLES — Awareness and defense of constitutional rights in declaring Needles a Second Amendment Sanctuary City is to be recognized in a presentation of the California Rifle and Pistol Association’s 2019 Fierce About Freedom Award at the beginning of Needles City Council’s 21-item agenda on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
A short executive session begins at 5:30 p.m., open session begins at 6 p.m. in council chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street.
A second presentation concerns progress in siting new wells in the city. That comes as part of a joint session with council and the Needles Public Utility Authority. The joint session also includes a contract with the Bureau of Reclamation and Metropolitan Water District for delivery of Lower Colorado Water Supply Project water; finishing up a manhole rehabilitation project; replacing aging power poles; and awarding a bid for a cost-of-service study to be used in setting rates for water, wastewater and electricity.
More presentations follow the joint session as the council reconvenes to ask public input on a housing element of the city’s general plan; and erecting a stop sign at the northeast corner of North K and Front streets at the railroad underpass.
Policy direction in adding an additional cannabis dispensary and the how and how much of allowing cannabis lounges in the city face council as well as extending a conditional use permit for cannabis cultivation, distribution and manufacturing facilities at 1100 E. Broadway.
The council is to discuss gateway signage at city entrances and exits; set a budget for an employee appreciation holiday event; consider a lease extension for the Tri-State Alano Club at 801 Third St.; begin the process of adding an administrative support clerk to city staff; and discuss cancelling meetings of Nov. 26 and Dec. 26 due to the proximity of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.