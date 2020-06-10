NEEDLES — The proposed budget for the City of Needles went in front of the city councilors during their meeting on May 26.
Total general fund revenues were 2020 revised budget: $6,977,364; 2021 requested budget: $7,093,930.
The general fund expenditures break down as follows:
General government: 2020 revised, $6,717,532; 2021 requested, $6,859,810; $350,000 (2.1%) increase in businesses tax revenue.
Aquatics: 2020 revised, $11,100; 2021 requested, $10,600; $500 (4.5%) decrease in pool property rental.
Jack Smith Park: 2020 revised $202,532; 2021 requested: 41,000; $20,000 decrease (9.9%) in launch passes due to restrictions.
Recreation: 2020 revised, $46,200; 2021 requested: $41,000; decrease (11.3%) in programs due to restrictions.
General fund expenditures in the 2020 revised budget were $7,001,297 and the expenditures in the 2021 requested budget were $7,293,108, the breakdown is as follows.
City attorney: 2020 revised, $90,000; 2021 requested, $90,000.
City manager: 2020 revised, $171,333; 20201 requested, $200,409. The $29,076 increase is due to contractual payout of sick/administration leave and promoted employee.
Finance: 2020 revised, $420,138; 2021 requested, $401,976. $18,162 decrease due to cannabis audits completed in late fiscal year 2020 and none planned for FY 2021.
Mayor/council/clerk: 2020 revised, $132,018; 2021 requested, $121,979. The $10,039 decrease due to new part-time administrator and support clerk at $9,000 and a $19,000 reduction to council travel.
Planning zoning: 2020 revised, $195,144; 2021 requested, $164,178. A $30,000 decrease is due to general plan housing element complete and balance for land use element.
Engineering: 2020 revised, $151,111; 2021 requested, $157,793. A $6,059 increase in unfunded liability and general insurance.
Community promotions: 2020 revised, $60,250; 2021 requested, $28,590. A $31,660 decrease due to chamber subsidy to $1,000, increase in economic development consultant of $6,000.
Senior center: 2020 revised, $48,610; $2021 requested, $54,669. A $6,059 increase in unfunded liability and general insurance.
Police (sheriff’s contract): 2020 revised, $2,656,848; 2021 requested, $2,835,411. A $178,563 increase in the contract.
Animal shelter/control: 2020 revised, $171,509; 2021 request, $218,883. A $47,374 increase due to healthcare tier for a new employee, increase in the minimum wage and all related costs: $17,000, $12,000 paid leave payout due to employee retirement, increase in general insurance.
Building and safety: 2020 revised, $307,623; 2021 requested, $282,132. A $28,491 decrease due to payroll costs, building official retired, replaced by building inspector.
Code enforcement: 2020 revised, $429,828; 2021 requested, $396,795. A $33,033 decrease due to unfilled position from FY 2020 which leaves $21,000 on authorized position list, decrease in abatement costs to $7,000, reduction in travel.
Public works: 2020 revised, $532,911; 2021 requested, $556,546. A $23,6369 due to public works director salary for partial year in FY 200 adjusted for other uses, a $12,000 vehicle replacement plan through enterprise.
Sanitation: 2020 revised, $129,447, 2021 requested, $129,618. A $171 increase due to payroll costs.
Aquatics: 2020 revised: $129,447; 2021 requested, $129,618. A $4,576 increase due to minimum wage increased by $1 in January 2021.
Parks/buildings/grounds: 2020 revised, $379,484; 2021 requested, $391,455. A $11,971 increase due to retiree healthcare being added.
Jack Smith Park Marina: 2020 revised, $111,501; 2021 requested, $119,680. An $8,179 increase due to minimum wage increased by $1 in January 2021 and an increase in PERS (California Public Employees’ Retirement System).
Recreation: 2020 revised, $279,270; 2021 requested, $298,350. A $19,080 increase due to employee promotion from part-time, healthcare tier upgraded for same employee.
Transfer to other funds: 2020 revised, $569,598; 2021 requested, $669,394. A $105,796 increase due to: I-40 match $184,000; a $91,000 decrease in the cemetery; a $14,000 increase in golf course (actual deficit $532,000).
The projected cash in 2020 was $1,496,161 and the projected cash in 2021 is $1,296,983, a $199,178 net decrease.
