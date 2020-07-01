NEEDLES — The Needles Area Transit budget for 2020-21 was revised to include additional funds.
City staff stated the city is eligible for $43,951 in FTA CARES Act funding in the current fiscal year to help offset losses of revenues and other operational expenses of the NAT related to COVID-19.
The $43,951 brings the NAT adjusted revenue for fiscal year 2020 to $394,861. It breaks down as following. State of Good Repair, $7,680; Mojave Desert Air Quality Management District Assembly Bill 2766 Funds, $15,000; local transit 8C-SANBAG (San Bernardino Associated Governments), $213,025; staff operations, $76,085; Federal Transit ADM SEC 5311, $11,000; fare box revenues, $30,000; interest earnings other, $100; TRF E&H subsidy, $50.
The FTA CARES Act funding it helps cover expenditures for the 2020 fiscal year, which is $394,861. The expenditures break down as follows: contractor, $345,056; NAT building maintenance, $252; property insurance, $1,237; advertising, $400; travel per diem, $24; dues and membership, $535; other purchased services, $2,824; vehicle fuel, $21,500; administration/general government $9,200; computer and software/transit system; $13,833.
The city council approved the 2019-20 fiscal year for the NAT to include $43,951 in FTA CARES Act Section 5311 Revenues and a reduction of the same amount in the State Transition Assistant operations revenues and carry-over the $43,951 into the 2020-21 fiscal year in STA operations revenues already received by the city.
