NEEDLES — Throughout the city of Needles, roads are being repaired. Some roads need more extensive work while others just need slurry.
“Slurry is a short term (five- to eight-year) pavement treatment to smoothen the driving surface and extend the life of the asphalt preventing water intrusion and resulting cracking,” said Needles City Manager Rick Daniels. “The applied slurry will dry in approximately three to four hours and then is fully usable. Depending on revenues being available the city plans to conduct this level of slurry application every year.”
For roads that need more than just a simple slurry, the pavement will need to be grounded and repaved. The city anticipates doing about $500,000 worth of repaving of some roads later this fall, Daniels said.
The funding sources for fixing the roads come from a few different sources:
Measure I – 0.025-cent voter-approved countywide special sales tax (distributed based on certified population) for road maintenance and repairs. Daniels said that this funding source was used in the Gates Subdivision on the west side of South 95;
Cannabis Revenue — $581,087 total.
SB-1 Funds — recent gas tax increase dedicated to road maintenance and repairs, $69,688 total.
