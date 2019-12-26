NEEDLES — With more than $675 billion in annual federal tax distributions based on data compiled plus its effects on government representation in congress and other bodies, the 2020 Census mission of counting everyone once, only once and in the right place takes on enormous importance, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Andres G. Castillo told Needles City Council in a kickoff presentation.
Based in the Los Angeles Regional Census Center, Castillo gave a report of what to expect to the council and in return asked the city to form a correct count committee to help ensure the bureau met its goals. Vice-mayor Edward T. Paget, M.D., read a proclamation supporting the census at the meeting’s beginning. Council approved Resolution 2019-63 recognizing the importance of the census and supporting help to ensure a complete, fair and accurate count during the consent calendar portion of the agenda.
The 2020 Census begins April 1. For the first time, residents will be able to respond online, by telephone and by mail. Census data protection is required by law and cannot be shared with law enforcement, immigration authorities or used to determine eligibility for government benefits, according to a U.S. Census Bureau overview quoted in Castillo’s presentation.
The decennial census was established in 1790, Castillo said. Some of the areas in which census data is used, he added, are apportioning seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, transportation and education funding, and land use planning.
The city’s resolution expressed concern for the possibility of under-counting the population, claiming that California, as a whole, had been under-counted by 2.74 percent in 1990. That figure improved to 1.52 percent in 2000; and again to .26 percent — or 95,000 residents — in 2010.
“Obtaining an accurate and complete count poses challenges due to several factors,” the resolution states. “The housing affordability crisis has forced more Californians to move into hard-to-count unconventional housing and overcrowded dwellings or to become homeless.
“For the first time, the census is a digital census, and more than 75 percent of California households will be receiving an invitation to complete their census form online, even though many households lack broadband or digital literacy.”
The resolution states California’s share of federal funding that relies, at least in part, on census data approaches $77 billion; and that besides the U.S. Congress census data is used in redistricting state legislatures, county boards of supervisors and city councils.
Either the resolution or Castillo’s presentation or both stressed the importance of working with other governmental entities, including the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe, the Needles Unified School District, the county of San Bernardino and others.
The Needles Chamber of Commerce recently announced they will assist the city in assuring all are counted during the census.
Watch for more information leading up to initial approaches of public response via internet, telephone or mail in early 2020.
