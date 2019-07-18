NEEDLES — The city of Needles enters the process of environmental compliance for a housing element of its state-mandated general plan this week.
A late addition to the city council’s agenda of July 9, unanimously approved, was acceptance of a proposal from Meridian Consultants to prepare CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) documentation. The city will spend up to $36,210 for that portion of the work. A kickoff meeting with that contractor was expected this week. A complete administrative draft of the initial study with either a negative declaration or mitigated negative declaration of CEQA impact is expected in mid-August.
Public review of the process is scheduled for the month of September.
A finalized initial study with its declaration of any expected environmental impact and, if necessary, a mitigation monitoring program, is to arrive in mid-October. Hearings before the planning commission and city council are to be conducted in October and November.
Long simmering, the heat was turned up on the city’s housing element last winter. According to Meridian’s proposal, that portion of the general plan, a requirement by the state to demonstrate it has adequate sites available, appropriate zoning and development standards, and sufficient infrastructure, was last updated in 2005. A variety of housing types are required to meet the needs of various income levels.
According to city documentation, on Dec. 14 of last year the city was served a Notice of Non-Compliance from the state Department of Housing and Community Development for the housing element for the years 2013 through 2021.
On Feb. 22 of this year California Gov. Gavin Newsome and the HCD called Mayor Jeff Williams to Sacramento to talk about it.
In April the HCD identified city eligibility for a program to provide assistance in drafting the housing element for the 2013-21 time period.
The city will need to adopt two general plan amendments and the CEQA documentation.
