NEEDLES — The City of Needles is going to be placing signs to inform park users that smoking is prohibited near children’s play areas and other areas.
For the last two city council meetings, the topic of having no smoking in the parks has been a topic of discussion among the councilors.
“At the public hearing at the last meeting there was much discussion that state law is stricture,” City Manager Rick Daniels said. “For example, it requires a separation of 25 feet from children’s play as opposed to 20 in the draft ordinance that we had written.”
Daniels said that the state’s law has verbiage against throwing away cigarette butts. “It’s better rules that are in state law than in the city ordinance,” he said.
With the state law being stricter, Daniels told the council that his recommendation was to utilize the state law instead of having a duplicate law.
Councilor Timothy Terral asked about Jack Smith Park and the beaches since they are federal land. Would there be a different set of laws?
“We are going to treat them as if they were under the state but I will research,” said Daniels. “I will check that out and report back.”
Councilor Shawn Gudmund- son stated that lack of signage and knowledge of the law was the issue.
“Our idea was to go ahead with the state law ordinance because it’s easier and you go city to city, beach to beach and it’s state law,” said Gudmundson. “By putting signage out there it’s our first step.”
The motion to go with the state law and putting signage up was approved 4-1 (Council- or Terral dissenting) during the city council meeting on July 14.
