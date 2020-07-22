NEEDLES — To be able to help Saint Vincent DePaul and Firehouse Ministries keep food refrigerated, the City of Needles has requested to award the purchase of refrigeration and freezer equipment and supplies to the lowest bid or quote. The funds to purchase the equipment comes from the COVID-19 grant from the Community Development Block Grant for $100,000.
Background information provided by city staff states that both nonprofits do not have adequate refrigeration.
Donated refrigerated items are turned away due to this and they rely on small household refrigerators. About 200 pounds of food has been wasted as pallets of fresh vegetables have no place to be kept cold. The city will own and maintain the refrigeration and freezer system which they will use to support both non-profits.
The city stated that with the expected food demands to continue through September 2020, the equipment is needed urgently under the emergency declaration.
A part of the CDBG, the city received $36,000 for personal protective equipment which is needed for all volunteers and essential/first responders such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer.
Background information states that equipment will be stored at the city of Needles and distributed to local food banks, senior center and essential/first responders.
A log of items provided to each will be kept and maintained by the city.
The city is to expand access to free COVID-19, serological IgG and IgM testing through partnerships with the Colorado River Medical Center and Tri-State Community Health Center to administer such tests.
The city council approved the CDBG grant during its regular meeting on July 14.
