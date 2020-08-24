NEEDLES — The City of Needles is going to rehabilitate Well 11 (adjacent the golf course) to be a backup in critical situations.
When the motor on the pump at the city’s primary well (Well No. 15bythebridge)serving the city quit working on July 22, the city had a spare motor in stock to replace to make repairs.
Background information provided by city staff states that the city temporarily stopped watering the parks and public space. All consumers were contacted to cease all outdoor irrigation. Citizens and business were urgently requested to conserve water to extend the duration of water availability in the reservoirs and remind that is not a problem with water quality of failure to meet health standards.
The rehabilitation of WellNo.11willtakefour to six weeks for that work to be scheduled and completed and the cost is estimated to be around $59,000.
The money for the project is scheduled to come from the Water Asset Replacement fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.