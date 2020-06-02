NEEDLES — The City of Needles saw a drop in crime by 4% from last year, according to a report from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station.
The CRS presented the year-end crime statistics for 2019 to the city councilors during their meeting on May 26.
There were 357 crimes under the SBCSD Colorado River Station’s jurisdiction in 2019, down from 371 in 2018.
In 2019 the total call volume for Needles was 11,383 (5,031 proactive calls, 6,352 dispatched calls), adult bookings were 407 and there were seven patrol deputies.
There were 173 violent crimes committed within the city (157 in 2018), it breaks down as follows (with a comparison to 2018).
Murder: 1; in 2018, 0; No crimes of manslaughter were committed in 2018 or 2019; rape: 4; in 2018, 6; Robbery: 6; in 2018, 2; aggravated assault: 60; in 2018, 51; simple assault: 102; in 2018, 98.
There were 174 property crimes committed within the city (202 in 2018), breaking down as follows (with a comparison to 2018).
Burglary: 66; in 2018, 74; larceny: 97; in 2018, 99; grand theft auto: 11; in 2018, 29.
There were 10 total crimes of arson in the city compared to 12 in 2018.
The CRS listed several special events in which it assisted the City of Needles and some of the special projects they were involved in. Some of those events were the annual Christmas Parade, provided security during the Needles Rodeo, children’s lifejacket giveaway, DUI patrols during the holiday season, annual Memorial Day ceremonies at Needles Cemetery, organized shop with a first responder event for Needles youth during Christmas season, provided additional deputies at high school sporting events, attended city council meetings, assisted code enforcement with abatement and enforcement issues and much more.
The future projects for the CRS are:
Ongoing community-oriented policing projects to prevent crime;
Addition of non-sworn community relations/crime and drug prevention position to work in the schools and the community;
Ongoing participation in community events;
Safe Routes to School Extra Patrol Grant;
Additional directed traffic and parking enforcement to address community complaints;
Department report writing system upgrade. All electronic, improving efficiency and data collection.
