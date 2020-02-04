TRI-STATE — In support of American veterans throughout Mohave County and Arizona, the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 32-7, a 501C19 (military), donated a check for $2,000 from the Nov. 16, 2019, annual Poker Run held in Bullhead City to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council.
The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association sponsors or participates in many motorcycle-related charity events each year and as a non-profit organization donates to various veteran care facilities and veteran charities. For additional information on CVMA contact Bob Farmer/Commander (C) 765-427-6691, email: cvma32-7@gmail.com, www.cvma32-7.com.
Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council (JAVC) was founded in July 2010 by two former Marines, Jerry Ambrose and Gene Crego. Ambrose wanted to bring the various veteran organizations together in an effort to coordinate efforts in helping veterans in need and promoting veterans’ issues.
When it originally formed it was called the Kingman Veterans Council and the first meeting was held at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10386 in Kingman. The first meeting was attended by approximately 35 veterans from around Mohave County. As the goal of the council was to bring the various organizations together the name was changed to the Mohave County Veterans Council.
Jerry Ambrose passed away on Oct. 10, 2010, only four months after seeing his dream of a county-wide veterans’ organization come into existence. After Jerry’s death Crego asked the members to change the name of the council to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council to honor the name of the man who moved to Kingman in 1991 and spent his remaining years working with veterans in need.
In January 2011 the JAVC joined the Unified Arizona Veterans in order to better communicate with other veteran organizations around the state of Arizona. In February of 2014 JAVC received its 501c3 status from the IRS as a public charity.
Today, the JAVC consists of member organizations from all areas of Mohave County. We are no longer just an organization for veteran groups, as other community service organizations and businesses have joined our ranks. We feel that this partnership with all organizations can only provide a stronger voice when we speak on behalf of our Mohave County veterans.
The first major project that the JAVC tackled was putting together the first veteran Stand Down in Mohave County, held in 2013. The Stand Down was made to assist homeless veterans and veterans in need. This project was accomplished by bringing together various organizations, groups and dedicated volunteers from all corners of Mohave County under the umbrella of the JAVC.
Today, the member organizations and board officers work hard to support all veterans. Our programs and projects expand and adapt to the needs of the veterans and the communities they reside in. For more information about the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council contact Pat Farrell, President, by telephone at 928-716-3001 or email president@javc.org. Visit www.javc.org. The JAVC’s physical address is 315 Oak St., Kingman, AZ 86401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.