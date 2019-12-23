NEEDLES — Comment by Jan. 13 on an environmental assessment and proposed modification to a plan of operations for the Castle Mountain Mine in San Bernardino County. The 1,375-acre open pit gold mine, between Lanfair Road and the Nevada border, is surrounded on three sides by the Mojave National Preserve. Approved in 1990 and expanded in 1998 the mine has not produced gold since 2001. The mine’s plan of operations envisions mining activity taking place over 16 years and is projected to employ 228 workers at peak production capacity. Proposed actions include restarting its operations; updating the status of revegetation research; and modifying the reclamation strategy, mining methods, scheduling, and the groundwater-monitoring plan.
The installation of five new groundwater monitoring wells would result in an additional 5.65 acres of ground disturbance.
The proposal and EA are available for review online through ePlanning, or by visiting the Bureau of Land Management’s Needles Field Office, 1303 S. Hwy. 95, Needles, CA 92363. Mail comments there marked ATTN: Casey Loofbourrow or email comments to cloofbourrow@blm.gov, or fax them to 760-326-7099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.