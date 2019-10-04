NEEDLES — The city is currently conducting a mid-cycle public outreach campaign for the 2013-2021 housing element of its general plan.
Found out of compliance for the time-frame mandated by state law, the planning department is forced to work on two housing element documents consecutively. The first is complete and can be viewed at the city’s redesigned web site found at www.cityofneedles.com.
The public draft for the fifth cycle of the “City of Needles 2013-2021 Housing Element” was to be posted to that city web site on Oct. 1. Review the plan and email comments to Needles Director of Development Services Patrick J. Martinez at pmartinez@cityofneedles.com. Those comments will be incorporated into the second plan document, which the city will be working on immediately.
The deadline for comment submittal is Friday, Oct. 11.
The plan was aired in a public meeting held Sept. 30 in council chambers. Some of the comments heard at that meeting regarded confirmation of numbers compiled by Southern California Association of Governments; the various categories for additional housing units and how those mandates can be met; a concern for homeless in Needles and how housing could be provided for them; and a need for designated “over 55” housing for older residents.
Until this iteration, the city’s housing plan had not been updated since 2005: the third cycle of the statewide mandate. The city began the process of achieving compliance in May after Mayor Jeff Williams was summoned to a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsome early in the term of both.
The city received notification Sept. 20 from the Department of Housing and Community Development Division of Housing Policy Development stating the fifth cycle draft meets statutory requirements of the state’s housing element law. Once approved by that department the city will be deemed in compliance, though it’s sixth cycle element is due in October of 2021.
SCAG data indicates Needles needs at least 181 additional housing units:
• 19 for the extremely low income group of $15,100 per year for a single-person household to $43,430 for an eight-person household.
• 19 for the very low income group of $25,150 (single) through $47,400 (eight).
• 29 for the low income group of $40,250 through $75,850.
• 34 for the moderate income group of $58,550 through $110,400.
• 80 for the income group of “above moderate.”
Program goals made public in the Sept. 30 meeting are to:
1) Allow every resident of the city an opportunity to have a decent home and satisfying environment regardless of age, sex, marital status, ethnic background, income or special needs.
2) Encourage sound growth by designating suitable sites for residential development.
3) Improve and conserve existing residential neighborhoods.
4) Continue efforts to make the city a nice place to work and live.
5) Create programs to conserve energy to assist in the reduction of housing costs.
A series of ordinances, numbers 619-622 AC, were adopted during the city council’s meeting of Aug. 13 toward achieving those goals.
Penalties for continued non-compliance appear to range from the expensive to the extreme.
On the expensive end, Martinez pointed out in the Sept. 30 meeting that there are several funding sources and grant programs for which compliance is required and for which the city is expected to now become eligible. On the extreme end, he reported the governor filed suit against the city of Huntington Beach for failing to meet state housing mandates.
