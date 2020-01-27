NEEDLES — The public will have an opportunity to question and comment on the approximately $170,000 balances from development impact fees for North and South Needles during the Needles City Council meeting of Jan. 28.
Meetings begin with executive session, usually at 5 p.m., and convene in open session at approximately 6 p.m. PST in chambers, 1111 Bailey Ave. at J Street. The executive session on Jan. 28 is to be recessed by the city clerk until 5:30 p.m.
Those attending are also to hear a debriefing on water system damages and the city’s declaration of a state of emergency.
Other items on the agenda include rescinding acceptance of bids for Measure I street improvement projects and opening a request for new bids; authorize Councilor Shawn Gudmundson to attend the San Bernardino Regional Business Summit State of the County on Feb. 5; and ratifying entry into a contract with the county to accept funds from California Complete Count Census 2020.
The executive session includes negotiations over price and terms to buy a parcel now leased from the city by Needles Marina Resort. Slightly less than five acres, the land contains 42 lots of the resort’s mobile home park on the corner of Marina Drive and River Road.
