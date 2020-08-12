We need your help in completing a survey for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs).
The City of Needles is developing new regulations for the installation of “tiny homes,” “park. model,” garage conversions, etc. and requests your assistance in completing a quick survey located at: www.cityofneedles.com or https://www.surveymonkey. com/r/NeedlesADU.
A hard copy is available at City Hall, 817 Third St., Needles, CA 92363 Questions can be answered by the Planning Department at 760-326-2115, ext. 127.
