NEEDLES — The coronavirus pandemic is hitting Needles and the Tri-state hard, even though no local cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
It has prompted cancellation of many events, changed hours of operation and services offered for a number of area businesses and agencies and, because of the public’s panic reaction and hoarding of some items, created shortage of goods such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bottled water, eggs and other staples.
The biggest blow to the area came Tuesday night, when Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered Nevada’s casinos to close for 30 days.
In Needles, the pandemic already has forced cancellation of the Colorado River Round Up Rodeo, which had been scheduled for April 3-4.
“It is our hope that the order will be lifted by the end of this month enabling us to proceed with our rodeo,” said Judy Thornton of the Needles Rodeo Association. “We are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank you for always supporting the Needles Rodeo Association.”
Thornton said the decision was made to comply with State of California and San Bernardino County orders of canceling events of 250 people or more.
Other local agencies are following suit.
At the directive of Bishop Barns all masses, sacraments and religious education classes are suspended until further notice, reported Teresa Thompson director of religious education at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church in Needles.
Thompson said that Saint Ann’s Catholic Church still has master ministries in continuation and are asking donations to continue to be mailed to PO Box 190, attention Saint Ann’s Catholic Church.
Bishop Barnes suspended all activities until further notice and Easter activities will be decided upon April 1.
For further information contact Administrator Rev. Father Anthony or Secretary Sharon Bowling at 760-326-2721 or visit www.sbdiocese.org.
According to the San Bernardino County Library website, SBC has closed all 32 branches through April 3 for the health and safety of library customers, which includes the Needles Branch.
One by one, events have come off the Tri-state schedule. On Friday, the American Cancer Society called off the Relay for Life of the Colorado River, scheduled over the weekend at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
“ACS did this because of the number of at-risk individuals who would be at one community gathering,” said Lance Ross, public information officer for the Colorado River Union High School District, which owns the fieldhouse. “Because this is an ACS event, CRUHSD and the fieldhouse staff do not have any additional information about when it will be rescheduled.”
The ACS website, www.
cancer.org, provided a more in-depth explanation of the decision to postpone the relay and similar events across the country.
“Cancer patients are among those at high risk of serious illness from an infection because their immune systems are often weakened by cancer and its treatments,” the ACS said. “Usually the risk is temporary. Cancer patients who finished treatment a few years ago or longer have immune systems that have most likely recovered, but each person is different. It’s important that all cancer patients and survivors, whether currently in treatment or not, talk with a doctor who understands their situation and medical history. It’s also important that patients and their caregivers take precautions to lower their risk of getting COVID-19.”
Debbie Hendren, a local coordinator of the Relay for Life, said no date has been set for a rescheduled event.
“We have to wait until this (pandemic) blows over,” she said. She did indicate that a meeting of team captains likely will be held sometime in the next few weeks to collect money raised and to discuss options moving forward.
The AARP has suspended its Tax Aide program, likely shelving it for the year.
“We were just notified that all AARP Tax-Aide sites will be closed nationwide effective March 16 due to fears associated with the coronavirus,” said Mike and Marilyn Matthews, who coordinate the local program. “Hopefully this will pass and we can get back to the business of helping many members of our community with their taxes.”
The tax preparation season ends April 15 — unless it is extended because of the pandemic.
The AARP’s driver safety classes have been suspended nationwide through April 30. Classes were scheduled for both March and April in Laughlin.
“Folks that need to take a class may take the online class available on the AARP website, aarp.org,” said Jim Panik, AARP driver safety instructor from Henderson, Nevada, who coordinates the Laughlin program.
Also off the schedule is the March 21 appearance of author, artist and historian Bob Boze Bell, who was scheduled to present “The Never Surrender Tour” at Suddenlink Community Center in Bullhead City. His appearance was to be sponsored by the City of Bullhead City and the Colorado River Historical Society Museum.
And Little League International, which operates more than 6,500 programs in more than 84 countries, issued a strongly worded “recommendation” that essentially puts Little League baseball on the shelf for at least three weeks.
“We recommend that our leagues exercise an abundance of caution and implement a temporary suspension of all league activities until no earlier than April 6,” Little League International said through an announcement on the organization’s website.
“For those leagues that have already begun their seasons, we kindly ask that you postpone all league activity that may involve the gathering of individuals for games, practices, events, or meetings. If you have not started your season, we kindly ask that you modify your schedule and season plans to start no earlier than April 6. Should Little League determine that the recommended delay of the season will extend past April 6, we will provide timely notification and information regarding the impact of such a delay.”
The pandemic also is having an effect on commerce. Stores across the nation — the Tri-state included — have experienced shortages of toilet paper, disinfectant and other items as the public engages in panic buying. Some stores already are — or soon will be — altering hours to allow for restocking. Attempts to reach Walmart and Smith’s Food & Drug stores in Bullhead City and Fort Mohave were unsuccessful Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.