NEEDLES – The proposal to move the H Street Dispensary that is at 221 H Street to 209 H Street, formerly known as 1019 W. Broadway went in front of the Needles City Council on Aug. 11.
The building that the owner of H Street Dispensary, Harry Ezajian, is proposing to relocate to was previously used as a bank, and includes an existing parking structure for customer parking.
Background information provided by city staff stated that tenant improvements will include the removal of the drive-through area by securing the window with solid, secured panels and converting the space into a stockroom; and the removal and securing of panels of the exterior ATM. The existing open area in the middle of the building will be converted to a new waiting area and a new retail display area. The ingress/egress area near the on-site parking area will be modified with the addition of a door to create a small waiting room and satisfying the ADA requirement for handicapped customers and employees. The existing two offices will remain offices, as will the vault, restrooms and breakrooms. The existing doors facing Broadway will be utilized for employee-only access to the building. Customer ingress/egress into the retail cannabis business will be through the existing doors on H Street. The existent on-site parking area satisfies ADA requirements and includes two ADA compliant parking spaces and 10 regular parking spaces for employees and customers. There are no sensitive receptors (assisted in-care facilities, hospitals, schools) located nearby. To the north is a site that received a conditional use permit for cannabis manufacturing in 2018, to the west is a liquor store, to the east is the credit union and to the south is a cannabis cultivation facility as well as the existing retail cannabis business.
Councilor Shawn Gudmundson used the example of Burger King if Fort Mohave of why businesses choose to move just a couple feet away to be in a better location to further their business.
“We got to consider that we have to stay ahead of the game,” said Gudmundson. “Twenty-six municipalities have cannabis, we have competition and stay ahead of the game and we can’t let the cannabis industry take a step backward.”
“My position has always been it’s retail, whether it’s on Broadway or wherever it is, it’s retail,” said Councilor Timothy Terrel. “We’ve hired more people, when other cities have laid people off, because of the cannabis industry in this town.”
“I’ve talked to Harry on it and know what his plans are and nothing is going to go in that business,” said Councilor Louise Evans. “He’s going to operate from the back of it so that will be a plus.”
The city council approved with a 5-1 vote (Councilor Tona Belt dissenting) during their regular meeting on Aug. 11.
