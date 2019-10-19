NEEDLES — The city of Needles will abandon ‘worst first’ modeling to attack 47 miles of deteriorating roadways — many neglected for decades — in favor of covering the most miles for the least cost in moving to a 15-year pavement management plan estimated at $43.4 million designed to bring all the city’s streets up to a higher standard.
“Maintenance is cheaper than repair,” city Director of Development Services Director Patrick J. Martinez explained. “It’s more affordable to maintain good roads that have been preserved than to remove and replace: (pennies) per square foot to treat surfaces; $5 to $7 per square foot to reconstruct.”
Martinez and Public Works Director Dave Eledge have been addressing the issue. City Manager Rick Daniels and Don Olsen, co-owner of Epic Engineering, addressed Needles City Council on the subject during their regular meeting of Oct. 8. Councilors approved adding the plan to a list of capital improvement projects. First-year costs are expected to be nearly $3 million.
City revenue from cannabis industries are expected to pay by far the largest portion of costs. The city gets about $365,000 a year combined in gasoline tax, supplemental gas tax and Measure I transportation funds. For the first year Needles Public Utility Authority provided $400,000 for road maintenance.
Residents can expect to see work beginning soon. Requisite temperatures for portions of the work are experienced between October and April.
Epic Engineering began evaluating all 47 miles of roads maintained by the city in April of this year to produce the plan. Their findings:
• 17.9 percent are in good enough condition to get by, initially, with crack sealing and application of slurry over the surface. Crack sealing prevents water infiltration and needs to be done every one to three years. It costs about eight cents per square foot, Olsen reported. Once cracks have been sealed, slurry sealing involves applying a thin layer on top of the road to preserve the surface. It lasts five to eight years and costs around 29 cents per square foot.
• 36.9 percent are in fair condition; requiring milling a couple of inches off the surface, applying an asphalt-saturated non-woven matting and resurfacing over the top. That costs $2.58 to $3.05 per square foot and lasts eight to 12 years.
• 27.6 percent are in poor condition. Those will need to be milled down to the base and reconstructed at a cost of $4.48 to $6..73 per square foot and carrying a life expectancy of 15 to 20 years.
• 7.2 percent are not paved at all and need to be brought up to standards so, for example, fire trucks can operate on them.
The remainder are roads for which improvements have already been planned, including the current phase of a project to rehabilitate Needles Highway.
Once a road has been rehabilitated it falls into a maintenance schedule, rather than a repair schedule. When the 15 year cycle is complete all the roads should be on the maintenance schedule which costs a bit more than half what repair costs.
Initially, 38 projects have been identified between Morgan Road, one of the entrances to the Gates Subdivision in the south; to My Place and Budweiser roads in the north; and west to Park Road and Coronado Avenue. The big-ticket items in that group are J Street between Hospitality Lane and Leonard Owensby drive for about $382,000; North K Street from Front Street to Needles Highway at around $329,000; Bailey Avenue and Erin Drive in the quarter-million neighborhood; Washington Street, just north of $200,000; and portions of Third, Front, Collins and D streets, National Old Trails Road and Coronado Avenue, all between $100,00 and $200,000.
Overall the plan is to spend $2.3 million for repair and resurface of critical routes with an eye toward school traffic and about $650,000 on immediate preservation treatments.
Olsen cautioned, during the Oct. 8 meeting, that, “Some people are going to see their neighbor’s road done and their awful road not,” during the first years of plan implementation. Each year, he continued, another chunk of roads will get full repair then move into the maintenance schedule until, after the full 15 years, all are expected to be in the lower-cost maintenance schedule category.
Most of the first year’s work is to be contracted; after that the city will begin acquiring equipment and training crews to do the work.
What if the money runs out? Daniels told the council: “We start down this list and go as far as the money will last. You’re not going to build a road on a credit card. You must have money in the bank.
