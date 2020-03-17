NEEDLES — It was determined that permitting angled parking on Front Street extending from F to E Street on the south side was not possible.
The completed traffic study by the city of Needles’ engineer stated that perpendicular parking currently exists on the north side of the street at the location, which presents a few issues.
The existing parking stalls currently have insufficient length. They measure 13 to 15 feet deep from the curb face of parking to the curb face of the street. Parking stalls are typically designed for 18 to 20 feet minimum. Therefore, up to 7 feet of street space needs to be allocated for parking vehicles.
The parking abuts a chain-link fence and people parking here, are forced to walk behind their vehicles to get to/from them. It was recommended to widen the pedestrian access space by four feet.
The two lanes of traffic must be maintained and it was recommended that they be at 12 feet in width which would total 24 feet of travel lane space.
The existing street is approximately 48 feet wide, the total space required to fix some of the issues is 35 feet, which it only leaves 13 feet for parking. However, the addition of new angled parking on the south side of the street would require 20 feet, 5 inches of space for angled stalls. This means that the street is 7 feet, 5 inches too narrow for the proposed angled parking.
The city council approved to accept the city’s engineer study to not add angled parking on Front Street extending from F to E street on the south side.
