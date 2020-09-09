NEEDLES — The Community candidate forum, the forum in which the community can ask Needles City Council candidates questions, is set for Monday, Sept. 21 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the City Council Chambers and is being sponsored by the Needles Downtown Business Alliance.
The city council candidates are incumbents Louise Evans and Tona Belt and newcomers Kristen Merritt, Jamie McCorkle, Ruth Musser-Lopez and Ellen Campbell.
Only city council candidates will be in the council chambers but interested community members can watch the forum live on the city council’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/channel/UCb TupdUbelENQkH-Q-2jobA).
Community members can ask the candidates questions by dropping off questions in a sealed envelope at the Jernigan Insurance (920 W. Broadway) or Hardware Express (419 W. Broadway) in the boxes provided. The boxes will be picked up the day of the forum at noon but community members can submit questions at the council chamber (1111 Bailey Ave.) from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Questions will be screened before the forum.
During the candidate forum, each candidate will be allowed two minutes for an opening statement and one minute for a brief closing statement and there will be a moderator to ask the anonymous questions. No campaign signs or materials will be allowed inside or outside the council chambers. Candidates need to RSVP by Sept. 14 to Janet@jerniganinsurance.com.
For more information, email Janet@jernigan insurance.com.
