NEEDLES — San Bernardino County has begun planning for a multi-faceted recovery by creating an SBC COVID-19 Recovery Coalition led by the Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. The coalition will include several governments, private sector and community partners from throughout the county.
The coalition includes the leadership of the county’s economic development and workforce development departments and the Community Development and Housing Agency. It will eventually encompass public and private sector partners in the following areas: Transportation/logistics, healthcare, the faith community, retail, manufacturing, government, education, hospitality and tourism.
A process for selecting members of the coalition will be announced at a future date.
“The focus of the coalition will be to begin a dialogue about recovery efforts and best practices toward dealing with the current COVID-19 crisis and moving our county towards recovery,” said Hagman.
Even though the county is talking about a recovery effort Hagman stated that it’s not a signal to ease off on efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
“We have not seen the worst,” said Hagman. “We must still stay at home when we can take serious precautions when we have to go out by covering our faces as needed, washing our hands often and maintaining social distancing. Backing off now will cause more people to become infected, more people to get gravely ill and strain our healthcare system beyond capacity,” Hagman continued. “We will emerge from this crisis by working together. The San Bernardino County COVID-19 Recovery Coalition will help ensure that we emerge stronger, smarter and ready to build our future.”
