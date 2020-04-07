NEEDLES — San Bernardino County has released a guide for small business loans during this COVID-19 epidemic.
The guide answers these seven questions: How much money can be received? What can these funds be used for? What is the interest rate? What is the loan term? Is there a minimum credit score? How quickly can I get funded? Where do I apply?
• For SBA (Small Business Administration) Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL)
Up to $2 million can be received; funds can be used for fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and bills that cannot be paid because of COVID-19; it’s a fixed interest rate of 3.75% (for-profit organizations); fixed rate of 2.75% (nonprofit organizations); the loan term is 15 or 30 years with the first payment deferred 11 months; for the minimum credit score, the SBA will decide based on the application. The SBA suggests four weeks to get the funding; to apply, visit www.sba.gov/disaster or call 1-800-659-2955.
• For C-19 Working Capital Microloan
Up to $50,000 can be received; the funds cover shortfalls in payroll, rent, utilities and insurance payments because of COVID-19; the interest rate is a variable rate of prime rate plus 1%. The prime rate is currently at 3.25%; The loan term is five years with a 10-year authorization to keep payments low; a minimum credit score is 680; An SBA-regulated certified development company (CDC) generally can fund in five to seven days; to apply, check with the local SBA or call 1-714-550-7420.
• For C-19 Working Capital Loan
Up to 150,000 can be received; funds are for shortfalls in payroll, rent, utilities and insurance payments because of COVID-19; interest rate will depend on business and personal credit history. It will range between prime plus 2.75% to 6.0%; the loan term is 10 years; a minimum credit score is 680; the CDC generally can fund in five to seven days; to apply, check with the local SBA or call 714-550-7420.
• For General Business Microloan
Up to $50,000 can be received; funds can be used for inventory, equipment, working capital, business acquisitions, debt refinancing, business start-up and building improvements; interest is a fixed rate generally around 8%; loan term is up to seven years; minimum credit score of 620; A lender can generally fund within two to fourweeks; to apply, check with your the SBA or call 714-550-7420.
• The Community Advantage Loan
Up to $250,000 can be received; used for inventory, equipment, working capital, business acquisitions, debt refinancing, business start-up and building improvements; interest is a variable rate of prime rate plus 6%; loan term is five to 10 years (real estate can be up to 25 years); minimum credit score of 620; a lender can generally fund within two to four weeks; to apply, check with the local SBA or call 714-550-7420.
• The CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) and PPP (Paycheck Protection Program)
Up to $10 million can be received, used for payroll and other business operating expenses; 0.5% interest rate; loan term of two years (all payments deferred six months and first eight weeks of payroll costs, rent, utilities and mortgage interest forgiven); minimum credit score: the SBA will decide based on the application; a CDC or lender generally can fund within a few days; to apply, check with the local SBA or call 714-550-7420.
San Bernardino County stated that the SBA works through designated lenders and private third parties to execute programs and determine who qualifies.
Information verified with SBA and subject to change.
