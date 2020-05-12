NEEDLES — As San Bernardino County moves into Phase 2, the county health department said all businesses will need to modify operations to reduce contact, ensure proper distancing measures and ensure proper personal protective equipment and sanitation equipment for all employees.
SBC listed what types of businesses are included and how they can open in Phase 2.
The early stage of reopening for shopping curbside pick-up and delivery only is for clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, florists, antique stores, bookstores, music stores, home furnishing stores, sporting goods and car dealerships. For passive recreation, physical distancing and face coverings still are recommended at golf courses, county parks and at trails, rivers and lakes.
Businesses that are to open later in Phase 2, pending guidance and evaluation are destination retail, including shopping malls and swap meets, offices with physical distancing (although telework still is being encouraged), seated dining at restaurants but with physical distancing, personal services such as car washes and pet grooming, outdoor museums and open gallery spaces, schools and childcare facilities.
Those not permitted in Phase 2 are:
Personal services such as nail salons, hair salons, day spas, tattoo parlors, fitness studios, gyms.
Hospitality services such as bars and lounges.
Entertainment venues such as movie theaters, gaming facilities and pro sports venues.
Recreation venues such as museums, zoos, libraries.
Community centers including public pools, playgrounds and picnic areas.
Cultural ceremonies and religious services, nightclubs, concert venues, festivals and theme parks.
