NEEDLES — There were a total of 20 arrests made by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station for boating under the influence during the Memorial Day weekend.
SBCSD stated that the operation was conducted along the Colorado River from the California/Nevada state line to the Riverside County line, as well as Big Bear Lake and Lake Arrowhead.
Other than 20 arrests there were 50 citations issued for various boating law violations as well as 110 verbal warnings. The Marine Enforcement Unit investigated an injury boat accident on the Parker Strip and a non-injury accident in the Park Moabi Channel.
The CRS stated that the focus was on the waterways with resorts, launch ramps and marinas along with rivers and lakes. A total of 11 patrol vessels, an OHV team the Sheriff’s Dive Team and two Sheriff’s Department helicopters were deployed throughout the area.
The CRS released the names of those who were arrested on the Colorado River and Lake Havasu:
Todd Stiefel, 41, Apple Valley; Donnie Kenedy, 52, Santa Margarita; Graham Siegler, 27, Lake Forest; Jason Olin, 40, Topock; Michelle Breaden, 45, Victorville; Luther Wallace, 43, Tacoma, Washington; Jose Razo, 26, Paramount, ; Juan Guzman, 20, Fontana; Eric Hasanoff, 41, from Chino; Angel Garcilazo, 38, San Bernardino; Eric Markovics, 55, Riverside; Jonathan Estrada, 25, Las Vegas; Juan Gonales, 23, from Sylmar; Emanuel Quinonez, 37, Reno; Erik Gonzales, 25, Las Vegas; Douglas Webb, 39, Upland; Dylan Walton, 33, Placentia; Enrique Lopez, 51, Victorville; Robert Lundin, 42, Lancaster; Alberto Arias, 38, Colton.
The CRS Marine Enforcement Unit urges all California residents to go online to californiaboatercard.com and take the online test to obtain their boater card with is no required by law. The CRS Station Marine Enforcement Unit is dedicated to providing a safe boating atmosphere for the public and reminds everyone to wear their life vests and to boat sober.
